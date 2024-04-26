Assam Voter Casts Vote Twice in LS Polls, Raises Concerns Over Duplicate Voting!

In a concerning revelation during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, it has come to light that a voter allegedly cast their vote twice across two districts, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process. The incident occurred in Bokakhat’s Kakojan area, which borders Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts.
The voter in question, identified as Bimol Mura, also known as Duba Murah, purportedly exercised his franchise in Bokakhat constituency during the first phase of polling on April 19. However, he was reported to have cast another vote in the second phase of polling at polling booth no. 174 in Kakojan LP School, located in Bokajan within the East Karbi Anglong district.
Situated on the border of two districts, the area seems to have allowed certain individuals to exploit the system, potentially acquiring two voter cards under different names and subsequently voting in both districts. It's not just Bimol Mura; reports suggest that several other voters in the border region may have similarly participated in voting across two districts.
Such instances raise serious concerns about the efficacy of voter registration and the potential for duplicate voting, which undermines the sanctity of the electoral process.
The electoral authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, safeguarding the integrity and fairness of elections in Assam.