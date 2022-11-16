Assam Govt Gives Approval To Creation Of 72 Temporary ACS Posts

In one of the major decisions taken during the Assam Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the state government has given its approval to the creation of 72 temporary posts at Senior Grade-I of the Assam Civil Services.

The decision was taken to accommodate 72 ACS officers in order to increase administrative efficiency and the strengthen the organizational structure of various departments.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the major takeaways from today’s cabinet convention.

He wrote, “In today’s #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to formation of Nagrik committees for police-public coordination, Senior Grade-I for ACS officers, revised pay of Judicial Officers, remuneration for PRI members, civic body election rules, etc.”