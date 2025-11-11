Assam CM Condemns Delhi Blast; Threatens Action on Online Glorification

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 11 condemned the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, which claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured.

He urged citizens to stand united against any attempts to revive terrorism in the country.

Addressing reporters during a programme at Raha in Nagaon district, Sarma said that Assam police have been instructed to closely monitor social media activity and identify individuals expressing support, directly or indirectly, for acts of terror.

He warned that those from Assam found engaging in such behaviour could face arrest.

“The blast in Delhi is highly condemnable. As we all know, in the last two days, a huge quantity of explosives was seized from specific people. Definitely, a big design was there. Hopefully, we will get a clearer picture by evening,” the Chief Minister said.

The powerful explosion in Delhi has reignited concerns over urban security and the resurgence of terror networks. Stressing the importance of public unity, Sarma said, “The people have to come together so that terrorism cannot rear its head again.”

He also highlighted troubling trends online following the incident. “Some people are making Facebook posts either welcoming the news or posting happy emojis. This trend was also visible after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year,” he noted, adding that such behaviour is tantamount to supporting terrorism.

“If someone is happy in another’s death, they are directly or indirectly supporting terrorism. I have already told the DGP to check who these people are, and if they are from our state, we will arrest them if needed,” he warned.

Sarma reiterated that Assam would not tolerate any attempts—online or otherwise—to glorify or encourage acts of terror, emphasizing that citizens must remain vigilant and united in the face of such threats.

