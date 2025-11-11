“All Those Responsible Will Be Brought to Justice”: Modi on Delhi Blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed that those responsible for the deadly car explosion in Delhi would be brought to justice, assuring that the government is treating the attack with the utmost seriousness.

Speaking during his two-day visit to Bhutan, Modi said, “I have come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply pained everyone. I share the grief of the affected families — the entire nation stands with them today. I remained in constant touch with all the agencies investigating the case throughout the night. Our agencies will uncover the full conspiracy behind this attack. The conspirators will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singhstated that India’s premier investigative agencies were conducting a “swift and thorough” probe into the high-intensity blast in Delhi, assuring that the findings would soon be made public and that those behind the attack would face the harshest action.

Expressing his condolences to the victims’ families, Singh said at the Delhi Defence Dialogue hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), “I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic Delhi incident. I pray for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of grief.”

He reiterated that the government would not spare anyone found guilty.

The remarks came a day after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, also damaged nearby vehicles and led to a nationwide security alert.

Following the incident, Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station.

Multiple agencies are now investigating to determine the motive and those involved.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that “all possibilities” were being examined and pledged a comprehensive investigation into the explosion.

