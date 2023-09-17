Assam CM to be Conferred 'Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship' in Singapore

In a proud moment for the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be conferred the prestigious fellowship of Singapore, reports said on Sunday.
The prestigious ‘Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship’ will be conferred to CM Sarma during his visit to Singapore. The chief minister has been invited to the country for receiving the honour.
It may be noted that, Himanta Biswa Sarma has become the first chief minister of Assam to have been bestowed the fellowship. He has been chosen for the award for his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony.
The previous Indian recipients of the fellowship are former Vice Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Union Minister Arun Shourie, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Notably, the ‘Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship’ was intercepted in the year 1991 as a tribute to Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s founding Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation. It is bestowed on people for their contribution to national development and efforts to promote international goodwill.