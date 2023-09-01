‘Assam Will Have 21 Medical Colleges by 2027’, Asserts Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that by 2027, the number of medical colleges in the state will reach 21.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of academic sessions in three newly inaugurated medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar on Friday, CM Sarma said that for the first time in 75 years of independence, the academic session of the three medical started on the same day.
CM Sarma said, “The inauguration of the first-year courses in Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar medical colleges has marked the beginning of a new era in medical education in Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the medical colleges of Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar on April 14 this year along with AIIMS in Changsari, which were constructed with an expenditure of Rs. 1,800 crores.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that there are 12 medical colleges in Assam at present and there are plans to construct nine more. He further said that the Tinsukia Medical College will completed within this year and that construction of two other medical colleges in the Sivasagar and Karimganj districts will be undertaken this year.
While speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma further said, “The number of MBBS seats in 2014 was 726, whereas now it stands at 1,500 with the increase in the number of medical colleges.”
"The number of seats in postgraduate courses has also increased from 395 to 722 so far," he said adding that the number of seats would be increased to 1,000 within the next two to three years.
Sarma also spoke about the progress made in the medical sector of Assam stating that it has brought about significant change in the economic, social and educational spheres of the state.