Assam CM To Embark on Month-Long Visit Across the State from May 11

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will mark on a month-long visit from May 11 across the state to mark the one year anniversary of the government, sources said.

The sources further informed that the chief minister will travel to all the 32 districts from May 11 to June 11 where he will participate in myriad programmes.

The chief minister is also scheduled to inaugurate and dedicate several projects to the people of the state apart from holding public interactions and public meetings during the month long visit.

Sarma's visit comes after he successfully bagged various achievements including the signing of the Bodo Accord and border peace accord with neighbouring state Meghalaya.

Sarma is also being accorded the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) candidates in the two Rajya Sabha seats that went to poll on March.

Many high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also slated to visit the North-East state in the coming month.

The Prime Minister is also slated to visit the state on April 28. Apart from PM, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also likely to visit the state in the coming months.

BJP broke the Congress record of being the only party to form successive government in Assam by winning the 2021 Assembly poll. Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the on May 10.

