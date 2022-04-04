Pakistan PM Imran Khan Summons Emergency Party Meet

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned an emergency meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board to be held tomorrow.
Amid the political turmoil in the country, PM Khan has called for the meet to discuss ticket distribution in the next election.
The meeting will be chaired by the PM and it comes after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday, reported ANI.
Khan will continue to serve as the prime minister while the federal cabinet remains dissolved, information minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.
Notably, this comes as the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri who chaired Sunday’s session, dismissed the no-confidence vote against PM Khan saying that it was a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, addressing the nation afterwards, Imran Khan said that the no-trust motion against him a ‘foreign agenda’.
He had said, “It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don't get disturbed the God is looking over the nation.”
"The Speaker has decided to use his authority. I have sent advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies," he added.
In line with Khan's proposal, President Alvi also dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.