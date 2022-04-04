Pakistan PM Imran Khan Summons Emergency Party Meet

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned an emergency meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board to be held tomorrow.

Amid the political turmoil in the country, PM Khan has called for the meet to discuss ticket distribution in the next election.

The meeting will be chaired by the PM and it comes after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday, reported ANI.

Khan will continue to serve as the prime minister while the federal cabinet remains dissolved, information minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.