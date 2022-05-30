Assam CM to Kick Start BJP’s Poll Campaign in Karbi Anglong Today

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to kick start election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections in Karbi Anglong district from Monday.

The chief minister will campaign for BJP candidates in 26 constituencies.

Sarma will start his campaign from Amri in West Karbi Anglong today. He will campaign in the district till June 4 and will take part in a total of 18 election rallies.

The polling for KAAC elections will be held on June 8 and the counting will take place on June 12. The polling for 26 seats will be held across 906 polling stations. A total of 7,3,298 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

