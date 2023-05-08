Assam CM to Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ on May 11

While the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is facing opposition and criticisms from parts of India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that he along with the cabinet ministers and family will watch the controversial movie. They will watch the movie on May 11.
Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur said, “I along with my cabinet colleagues and family members are going to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ on May 11.”
CM Sarma, “I do not have any intention to promote the movie, however, I would just say that I am going to watch the movie. I do not know who are going to join me but I know that I will be watching the movie on the said date.”
Earlier on Sunday, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda attended a special screening of the controversial movie in the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru.
After watching the movie, Nadda said, “There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion...”
Meanwhile, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu had decided not to screen the movie. It was found that several online ticket booking platforms have removed it from their Chennai listing and currently only thirteen theatres are screening the movie in the state.
On Sunday, a senior member of the Theatre Owner’s Association was quoted by NDTV saying, “Due to law and order concerns, other films shown in multiplexes that screen this movie suffer. It affects our income. That’s why this decision.”