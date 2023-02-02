Assam CM Reiterates Tough Stance Against Child Marriage

The Assam government has toughened its stance against child marriage cases in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated on Thursday.

Addressing reporters on the matter, the CM said that statewide arrests will be made in cases pertaining to child marriage beginning Friday (February 3).

CM Sarma said, “Arrests will go on as long as the menace that this child marriage continues to persist in Assam. Anyone indulging in child marriage will be straightaway jailed.”

The CM further opined that marriage registers maintained by Maulanas and Qazis will discussed in the coming times.

He said, “We will work towards ridding Assam of child marriages by 2026. In the last nine days, over five thousand cases of child marriages have come to the fore.”

In a relief to the minor wives of arrested husbands in connection with child marriages, the Assam CM announced that they will receive free ration the moment their husbands are arrested.

CM Sarma said, “The wives of arrested husbands will get free rice immediately. They will also be enrolled under the Orunodoi scheme.”

Moreover, CM Sarma said, “Every year around 30-40 thousand child marriages take place in Assam every year. Of this, around 40 per cent marriages take place in lower Assam regions.”

“Young mothers are not taken to hospitals for delivery. They are forced to deliver babies at home, increasing the risks involved,” revealed CM Sarma.