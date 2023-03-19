Assam CM Trying to Prove Himself as ‘Hindutva Leader’: AIUDF MLA

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Sunday said that many leaders of the country are trying to prove themselves as ‘Hindutva leader’.

The AIUDF MLA slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders of the country, and said that they are now trying to prove themselves as 'Hindutva leader'.

Talking to ANI, Aminul Islam said, “There is an atmosphere in the country where many leaders including the Assam chief minister are trying to prove who is a more hardcore ‘Hindutva’ leader in the national platform.”

“A few days back, in the Assam Assembly Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Muslims are happier in Assam and two days later he went to Karnataka, trying to show himself as a hardcore Hindutva leader,” he further said.

The AIUDF General Secretary further said that the manner in which Himanta Biswa Sarma shut down Madrasas, brought a cow protection bill and conducted an eviction drive was not right.

Aminul Islam said, “The Assam CM is trying to suppress muslims and showing that he is a hardcore Hindutva leader. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government has not only shut down Madrasas, but they also shut down Sanskrit Tolls in Assam. He is trying to establish himself as a national leader.”

Last month, amid crackdown in child marriage cases in Assam, the AIUDF slammed the Assam Government stating that it has not focused on issues that could keep child marriage at bay.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the situation. The BJP government in the state, he alleged, was ‘biased against Muslims’. The remarks came as state authorities arrested more than 2,258 people on charges linked to child marriage.