Sending People to Jail is Wrong, Says AIUDF on Child Marriage Crackdown in Assam

Amid crackdown in child marriage across the state, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has slammed the Assam Government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating that it has not focused on focused on issues which could keep child marriage at bay.

Addressing a press conference, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said, “AIUDF is against child marriage but at the same time we also feel that the Assam Government is not focusing on more important things like spreading awareness, increasing literacy rate across the state. Sending people to jail in the name of child marriage is wrong. The state government has still not made rules to implement Prevention of Child Marriages Act.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over the situation. The BJP government in the state, he alleged, was ‘biased against Muslims’. The remarks came as state authorities arrested more than 2,258 people on charges linked to child marriage.

"Now that you are arresting the men, who will now look after those married girls? Will the CM look after them? For the last six years, the BJP has been in power. It is their failure then," Owaisi said.