Assam CM Unveils ₹126 Cr Projects in Biswanath, Announces Major Reforms

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after participating in several developmental programs in Biswanath district today, made significant announcements through a Facebook live session.

Addressing a range of topics, he emphasized the importance of education and democracy, stating, "The interests of my people are my top priority. We will continue the movement for education and democracy."

During the live session, CM Sarma shared details about various developmental projects undertaken in Biswanath. These included the inauguration of a 13 crore INR circuit house, a 12 crore INR General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) School, a paramedical institute, and a girls' hostel.

Additionally, he unveiled a 4 crore INR residence for the Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer (CEO), a 1 crore INR tribal rest house, and a 1 crore INR Assistant Commissioner Residence in Gohpur.

Today was a historic day for Biswanath as we dedicated and began development efforts worth ₹126cr in the district.



These projects, ranging from transport, tourism, health, accommodation, transport and industry will usher in fast paced growth for the region in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/BVb5sD3a9V — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2025

He also highlighted the 32 crore INR industrial park in Behali, a 4 crore INR accredited driver training center with an automated driving test track, and a ropeway project from Biswanath Ghat to Umatumoni, costing 59 crore INR.

CM Sarma mentioned ongoing discussions with engineers regarding the installation of a ropeway from Khanapara to the Guwahati airport. He also spoke about plans to build another rope way station from Kamakhya Railway Station to the Maa Kamakhya Temple as part of the ongoing development of a modern and developed Assam.

In a move to further women's empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new initiative following the success of the Orunodoi scheme. He highlighted that this program would be a significant step in enhancing women's welfare. As part of the initiative, CM Sarma launched a scheme in Behali, providing a grant of ₹10,000 to each woman. The scheme is set to benefit 23,000 women in Behali and will be expanded to cover 27 lakh women across Assam, with an estimated allocation of ₹2,700 crore for rural beneficiaries and ₹300 crore for urban beneficiaries.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned discussions regarding the development of Kanaklata University in Gohpur.

Speaking about the much-discussed Panchayat elections, CM Sarma revealed that the elections, initially delayed due to concerns about the exams, will be held from April 2 to April 5. He also stated that, "We will continue the movement for education and democracy." He stressed that the Congress party's claims about the election would soon be proven false.

CM Sarma also announced that, alongside the Panchayat elections, the 11th-grade exams, which had been disrupted due to a paper leak, would be rescheduled.

He mentioned that the new exam dates would be set, allowing students adequate time for preparation. The CM emphasized that the educational board should consider rescheduling exams without causing undue pressure on students, particularly those who were affected by the paper leak.

Regarding electricity tariffs, CM Sarma confirmed that from Tuesday, there would be a reduction in electricity rates for domestic users. The decision follows an increase in revenue from the adoption of smart meters, which has allowed for the reduction in tariffs. Additionally, the government is working to lower industrial electricity charges by 25 paise per unit, and there may be another reduction later this year.

On the agricultural front, CM Sarma assured farmers that the government would provide a minimum support price for crops. For rice, the price would be 2,550 INR per quintal, and for mustard, it would be 6,450 INR per quintal.

Regarding the NEET exams, CM Sarma stated that they will only be held in government institutions going forward, ensuring that only deserving students have access to fair opportunities.

Lastly, CM Sarma appealed to fishermen to refrain from fishing with fine nets from April 1 to July 15, in a bid to protect fish stocks during the breeding season.

