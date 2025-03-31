With Key Leaders at the Helm, Is BJP Poised for an Unstoppable Election Run?

The Assam BJP has ramped up its preparations for the upcoming Panchayat elections by forming an Election Management Committee and a Manifesto Committee.

Advertisment

Minister Pijush Hazarika has been appointed as the convenor of the Election Management Committee, which consists of 15 members apart from him. Meanwhile, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been designated as the convenor of the Manifesto Committee, which includes 12 other members besides him.

Additionally, the BJP has released the names of district supervisors and co-supervisors for the Panchayat elections. The party has assigned in-charges and co-in-charges for all 31 districts in the state.

On the other hand, Assam BJP has constituted a Steering Committee for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. The committee includes Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

Furthermore, five Assam Cabinet Ministers—Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, and Kaushik Rai—are part of the committee. Other key members include State Vice-President Rekharani Das Boro, State Vice-President Ashok Bhattarai, Minority Morcha President Santiuse Kujur, BJP National Committee Member Banendra Mushahary, and the Chief Executive Councilor of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council Jivesh Roy.

The presidents of the five districts within the BTR region have also been included in the Steering Committee. This committee will oversee all aspects of the BTR elections and provide strategic guidance.

Also Read: BJP and AGP Announce Alliance for Upcoming Panchayat Elections in Assam