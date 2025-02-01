Assam CM Unveils Digital Initiatives to Enhance Transparency

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday unveiled two major digital initiatives - Revenue Court Case Management and E-Deed Systems. These initiatives are expected to streamline property registration and digitize revenue court processes, promoting transparency and reducing bureaucratic delays.

The Revenue Court Case Management system will enable revenue courts to operate online, allowing the digital filing and resolution of cases, thereby increasing efficiency and minimizing physical visits to government offices. Likewise, the E-Deed Portal will ensure that all registered land deeds are digitally stored under the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), eliminating the risk of document loss.

Meanwhile, the state government has received the inscription of Charaideo on the World Heritage List (Cultural) by the World Heritage Committee. The Assam government has pledged to uphold this recognition, with copies of the official certificate to be stored at both the Charaideo site and the Chief Minister’s Office.

Apart from this, the state is preparing to launch the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Abhiyan 2.0, under which 75,000 youth will receive financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each-comprising Rs 1 lakh as a government grant and Rs 1 lakh as a bank loan, repayable over five years. The initiative will be linked to the PM MUDRA Yojana, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance. With 1.62 lakh applications already received, beneficiaries are required to submit detailed project reports outlining fund utilization. If successful, the scheme will be expanded to include another 1 lakh youth in the next phase.