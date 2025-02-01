"New Law to Allow Traditional Buffalo Fights in Assam": CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the Assam government will soon introduce a new law to officially recognize buffalo fighting, known locally as Moh-Juj, as a traditional sport of the state. The legislation aims to ensure the ancient practice is celebrated annually, preserving and promoting Assam's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Addressing the public during the inauguration of the Jagi Bhakatgaon Bridge in Morigaon, Sarma emphasized that the new law would provide legal backing to the sport, which holds deep historical significance for the region.

"The Assam government will soon present a new law in the legislative assembly, allowing this ancient sport to be celebrated annually," Sarma stated, underscoring the need to preserve such cultural traditions.

Sarma highlighted that Moh-Juj is a centuries-old tradition that forms an integral part of Assam’s cultural fabric.

“There’s a rich history associated with traditional buffalo fights of Ahatguri. As per the Supreme Court’s order, which recognized buffalo fights as part of tradition, our government has decided to enact a new law to ensure that the buffalo fights of Ahatguri are accorded the status of a historical sport and can be held annually,” he explained.

Historically, Ahatguri in Morigaon district has been the focal point of these elaborate buffalo fights, which take place during the Magh Bihu festival in mid-January. However, despite their cultural importance, such events have been mired in controversy.

In 2023, the Gauhati High Court had issued a ban on buffalo and bulbul fights in Assam, striking down the Assam government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that permitted these events during the Magh Bihu celebrations. The SOP had been designed to ensure that the animals were not subjected to cruelty, aligning with the broader legal mandate to protect animal welfare.

The Supreme Court had initially banned animal fights in religious and cultural festivals in 2014. However, in May 2023, the Court overturned its earlier decision, allowing specific traditional sports such as jallikattu, kambala, and bullock cart racing, following amendments by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. This ruling opened the door for states to adopt similar exceptions for culturally significant practices.

In light of this ruling, the Assam cabinet approved the SOP in December 2023, permitting traditional buffalo and bull fights during Magh Bihu. The SOP was aimed at ensuring animal welfare and preventing any form of deliberate torture during the Moh-Juj festivities. Despite the ongoing legal battles, smaller-scale buffalo fights have continued to take place, particularly at the Lakshmi Nath Bezbaruah Kshetra in Ahatguri, which remains the most famous venue for these events.

The government’s push to enshrine Moh-Juj in law reflects a growing effort to reconcile cultural traditions with modern legal and ethical frameworks, while also safeguarding animal rights. The proposed legislation will mark a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while balancing the welfare of animals involved in traditional sports.

With the introduction of this law, Assam seeks to formally recognize and celebrate one of its most cherished ancient traditions, ensuring that it remains a vibrant part of the state’s cultural identity for generations to come.