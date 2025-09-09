Assam CM Unveils Flood Aid, Immigration Pushback, and Mega Projects Ahead of PM’s Visit

After the cabinet meeting today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media, announcing several key decisions on flood relief, education, immigration, and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister stated that the Assam government has allocated ₹5 crore to assist with flood relief operations in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing the state’s commitment to inter-state solidarity. He also highlighted the performance of students in the Higher Secondary examinations, noting that over 80% of students had successfully cleared their exams this year.

On the issue of immigration, CM Sarma announced that the government will implement the Immigrant (Expulsion From Assam) Act, 1950, in line with a recent Supreme Court verdict. District Commissioners have been given a 10-day window to submit documentation regarding foreign nationals in their jurisdictions. If the DCs are not satisfied within this period, pushback actions will be taken. The Chief Minister described the move as “historic,” clarifying that no FT cases will be entertained from now on. He further stressed that the process is constitutional and independent of the NRC, meaning pushback decisions will be made regardless of whether a name appears on the NRC list. So far, a total of 30,128 persons have been identified for pushback from Assam.

Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Chief Minister stated that it has limited relevance in Assam. Only 12 applications have been received, with the majority of Bengali settlers having arrived before 1971. Out of five reported deaths linked to the process, only three applications were accepted.

No Timeline for SIT Probe into Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links, Confirms Assam CM Speaking on the ongoing probe into Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan, CM Sarma said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not been assigned a specific deadline to submit its report. “The findings will be examined either by me or the Chief Secretary once they are submitted,” he added. PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Darrang Medical College, Guwahati Ring Road on September 14

The Chief Minister also outlined upcoming visits by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Guwahati LGBI airport at 4:20 PM on September 13. PM Modi will be present in Mangaldai on September 14 at 11 am to lay the foundation stone of the Darrang Medical College. A GNM school and a nursing college will also be made in Darrang as part of this, with the total project costing an investment of ₹567 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the new Narengi-Kuruwa Connecting Bridge, and the Guwahati Ring Road Project, which will pass through Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Darrang district, and Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, costing ₹7,000 crore for the project.

CM Sarma admitted to visiting the locations in person and checking on the arrangements, saying he was happy that everything is going along smoothly. He relayed the thanks of the state government to the Prime Minister for awarding Assam with these important projects, which he claimed would improve healthcare, connectivity, and infrastructure development in the state.