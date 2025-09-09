“Either Gaurav Gogoi Goes to Jail or CM Must Resign Tomorrow” – Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday threw a direct challenge at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding that he either prove his explosive allegation against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi or step down from office.

Speaking to the media at Gogamukh, Akhil Gogoi reminded the public of Sarma’s repeated claim that Gaurav Gogoi is a “Pakistani agent.” He said, “We are waiting for the Chief Minister to drop the atom bomb tomorrow. It was he who said there will be an earthquake in Assam and the state will collapse, not me. He has promised a hundred times that he would resign if he fails to prove that Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent. So, tomorrow only two things can happen—either Gaurav Gogoi will go to jail, or the Chief Minister will resign.”

The MLA added, “If the Chief Minister cannot prove his claim, the people of Assam will know that he is a liar. But if he can prove it, then Assam will never accept Gaurav Gogoi again.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also declared before the media, “I will quit politics if I am misleading anyone. If I am proven to be a liar, I will not even return home. A Chief Minister never speaks casually. Whatever I have said so far is only a glimpse. The real truth will be revealed on September 10.”

Visit to Gogamukh Hanuman Temple

During his Gogamukh visit, the Sibsagar legislator offered prayers at the Hanuman temple and interacted with locals.

Meanwhile, he also made significant political remarks on the long-standing demand of six ethnic groups of Assam for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. “The government must grant ST status to the six communities. Assam should also be declared a tribal state,” he said.

Reiterating his opposition to mega dams in the state, the Raijor Dal chief promised to halt the Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project if his party comes to power. “If our government is formed, we will shut down the Lower Subansiri project,”Akhil Gogoi asserted.

As the countdown to September 10 begins, the political temperature in Assam is running high. For now, Akhil Gogoi’s words sum up the mood: “Tomorrow, one of the two must happen—either Gaurav Gogoi will be jailed as a Pakistani agent, or the Chief Minister will resign.”

