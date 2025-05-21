Assam CM Unveils Game-Changing Policies for Tourism, Solar Power & Infrastructure

In a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Dergaon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several important decisions aimed at advancing the state’s economic growth, infrastructure, and cultural development.

Advertisment

New Policy to Develop Modern Concert Venues and Boost Music Festivals in Assam

In an unprecedented move, Assam is set to emerge as a hotspot for music lovers and entertainment enthusiasts. The newly approved Policy for Concert Tourism aims to put Assam on the global map as a premier destination for large-scale concerts and music festivals. Expect dazzling world-class venues, cutting-edge sound and lighting tech, and vibrant events supported by the government’s strong backing through Viability Gap Funding. Assam’s concert economy is about to hit an all-time high!

Solar Power Revolution on the Horizon

Pushing hard on green energy, the Assam cabinet gave the green light to the Assam Solar Power Generation Promotion Policy 2025, targeting a massive 3,500 MW solar capacity by 2030. This ambitious plan is designed to attract big investments, create 15,000 new jobs, and make Assam a renewable energy powerhouse — all while offering attractive incentives like single-window clearances and waived electricity duties. The future is bright and solar-powered in Assam!

Policing Gets a Power Boost

To sharpen the skills of Assam’s law enforcement, the cabinet approved a ₹229 crore Phase-2 upgrade of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. With state-of-the-art facilities, the academy will soon train a new generation of police officers ready to keep Assam safe and secure.

Dibrugarh’s Rise as a Political Hub

Dibrugarh takes a giant stride closer to becoming Assam’s second capital with the approval of a ₹284 crore new Assembly Complex and MLA Hostel. This will not only enhance the city’s infrastructure but also fuel its political and administrative importance.

Sports Infrastructure Leaps Ahead

The Khanikar Sports Complex is getting a massive facelift with seating capacity set to jump from 5,000 to 35,000! At a cost of ₹209 crore, this upgrade will transform it into a premier venue ready to host national and international sporting events, inspiring athletes and fans alike.

Kaziranga National Park Expands While Balancing Local Interests

The iconic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will stretch across an additional 47,306 hectares, boosting wildlife conservation. The expansion carefully excludes certain villages, striking a thoughtful balance between protecting nature and respecting local communities.

Major Boost for Numaligarh Refinery

To fuel Assam’s industrial growth, the government released the final ₹2,205 crore installment for Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s expansion. This completes the ₹2,823 crore commitment and signals a strong push for energy security and economic development.

Tea Garden Workers to Receive Full Wages

In a landmark labor welfare decision, full notified wages will be paid to all workers in Assam Tea Corporation Limited gardens starting October 1, 2025, bringing much-needed relief and fairness to thousands of tea garden laborers.

Also Read: Post Malone to Rock Guwahati on December 8 — Assam Enters Global Concert Map