Assam CM Unveils New Dhemaji Administrative Complex, SSP Office

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Today visited Dhemaji and inaugurated two major government offices, while also announcing a large-scale land rights distribution under the state’s Basundhara 3.0 initiative.

During his visit, the Chief Minister formally opened the newly constructed Dhemaji District Commissioner’s integrated office complex. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 49.89 crore, the five-storey building is equipped with modern facilities.

From the same venue, Sarma virtually inaugurated the newly built office of the Dhemaji District Senior Superintendent of Police. The police office has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s focus on development and governance in Dhemaji, a district often affected by floods and connectivity challenges. He said that the new administrative infrastructure would ensure faster public services and better coordination among departments.

Under the Basundhara 3.0 scheme, land pattas (land ownership documents) will be distributed to nearly 43,000 beneficiaries in Dhemaji’s Deuri Beel area. The initiative is part of the state government’s broader effort to provide land rights to eligible indigenous families.

Sarma reiterated the government’s stand on land policy, stating that illegal migrants from Bangladesh would not be granted land pattas in Assam. He asserted that protecting the land rights of indigenous communities remains a top priority for his government.

The Chief Minister further declared that in the coming year, the government aims to free nearly five lakh bighas of land from encroachment. He said that clearing encroached land and allocating it to genuine indigenous beneficiaries is a responsibility his government is committed to fulfilling.

