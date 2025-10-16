Assam CM Updates on Zubeen Garg Case, SIT Team to Visit Singapore for Probe

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a update on the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg. Through his official social media handle, the CM stated,
"Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our team will travel to Singapore on 20th October accordingly. Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail."
Earlier, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta had confirmed that an Assam police team would soon head to Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to carry out crucial aspects of the investigation. This visit is aimed at gathering essential evidence and facilitating cooperation with Singaporean authorities as part of the inquiry.
The Assam Chief Minister had previously, on 29th September, announced that two SIT teams would soon visit Singapore as part of the probe and urged the public to maintain faith in the government’s efforts to ensure justice.
With the SIT team set to leave for Singapore on 20th October and meet their counterparts the next day, the investigation appears to be taking a significant step forward.
Officials reaffirmed that the government and Assam police remain committed to a transparent and thorough investigation, ensuring that justice for Zubeen Garg is delivered.
