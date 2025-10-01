"Assam Police To Go To Singapore Soon"--SDGP Munna Gupta Said on Zubeen Death Case

"A Assam police team will soon head to Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to carry out crucial parts of the investigation"--Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said in a statement today regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

“At present, all necessary legal actions are being taken in coordination with the Singapore government,” he added.

Investigations within Assam are also continuing against individuals linked to the case.

Mobile phones belonging to the accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma—have been seized.

Zubeen Garg’s phone, which was reportedly in Siddharth Sharma’s possession, is now under CID custody.

Addressing reports of a viral photograph showing Shyamkanu Mahanta allegedly having his mobile phone after his arrest, Gupta clarified it as a false news.

“Once a person is taken into custody, it is not possible for them to keep their phone. The news is fake,” he stated.

earlier on 29th september CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that two SIT team will be visiting singapore soon as part of the investigation and he urged the public to have faith in the government.

