Assam CM Urges Citizens To Watch ‘The Kerala Story’ With Daughters

“This film is all about how terrorism can use a girl as a human bomb, how they are being brainwashed through large-scale drug smuggling and how a normal life of girls turns into ultra-conservative. Today, I along with my cabinet colleagues witnessed these real events through various characters. Hence, I urge the people of Assam to watch this movie once with their family especially with their daughters. I assure this movie will teach us them the lesson of being responsible adults. Through this movie, one can relate about remaining concern about their daughters, whom they are meeting, who are their friends etc. Most importantly, the parents will be enlightened about incidents related to Love Jihad in the state and how it can be countered at the initial stages, thus, I feel this movie must be watched by the people of Assam once with daughters,” suggested the chief minister.