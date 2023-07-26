“Love Jihad is a True & Real Concept”: CM Sarma on Golaghat Triple Murder

Addressing the media here in Golaghat today, CM Sarma said, “I would advise our daughters' parents to be vigilant and cautious about our culture and traditions. Similarly, I would advise my sisters and daughters not to take things too lightly. Thus, they should think twice, thrice before engaging in a relationship with a boy from a different religious community whom they met on Facebook or other social media platforms. They should also exercise caution before forming a social media friendship.”