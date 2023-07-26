“Love Jihad is a True & Real Concept”: CM Sarma on Golaghat Triple Murder

After visiting the family members of the victims of the horrific triple murder case that rocked Golaghat, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday compared the incident with controversial yet critically acclaimed Bollywood movie ‘The Kerela Story’.
The chief minister also said that the gruesome murder incident has proved the ‘Love Jihad’ is a true and a real concept.
Addressing the media here in Golaghat today, CM Sarma said, “I would advise our daughters' parents to be vigilant and cautious about our culture and traditions. Similarly, I would advise my sisters and daughters not to take things too lightly. Thus, they should think twice, thrice before engaging in a relationship with a boy from a different religious community whom they met on Facebook or other social media platforms. They should also exercise caution before forming a social media friendship.”
The chief minister stressed on the matter that as both Hindu and Islam religions have various differences in culture and tradition, thus, there are a very few instances where such interfaith marriage remain successful on a long run.
“Earlier in Assam, when interfaith marriages were conducted under the Special Marriage Act there were no reports of religious conversion, however, these days, conditions are being slapped on the girls to convert their religion. Such kind of incidents of Love Jihad proved that it is a real concept. Films like ‘The Kerela Story’ is not fake or baseless,” added CM Sarma.
The chief minister also urged the parents of the youths (without targeting any particular community) not to entertain them who gets indulge in such evil practices.
“Such practices by youths create differences in the society,” said the chief minister further.
Earlier today, the chief minister visited the family members of the victims of the horrific triple murder case at their residence in Golaghat.
He met the sole survivor of the family, Ankita Ghosh, the daughter of the deceased Sanjeev Ghosh.
While speaking to media persons during his visit, CM Sarma said he would ensure that the accused involved in the horrific incident would be awarded severe punishment.
CM Sarma said, “I visited the residence of deceased Sanjeev Ghosh and met his daughter Ankita. I held talks with the SP and range DIG regarding interrogation of the matter and asked them to file a charge sheet. I have also appealed for a special public prosecutor to be appointed for the case. I am hopeful that all accused will get strict punishment.”