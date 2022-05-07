Assam CM Urges ULFA-I to Refrain from Bloodshed

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested the banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) not to create a bloodbath in the state.

Talking to media persons on reports of the ULFA-I executing two youths of the state for allegedly being police 'spies', Sarma said that the Assam Police had not sent any spies to join the military outfit.

He said, “The incident is very heart-breaking and unfortunate. I wish this was not true. This is a lesson for all the youths who are thinking to join the ULFA-I in the future. The outfit has led to a lot of bloodbath.”

Sarma also said, “We cannot send our spies beyond Dhubri and Sadiya. Staying in Guwahati, we cannot justify all that the ULFA has said. We have to sit for deliberations for peace with the outfit.”

The Assam chief minister went on to say that the state now needs to march on the path of progress, development and peace.

Meanwhile, the ULFA (I), in a statement made on May 7 said that two youths Dhanjit Das and Sanjib Sarma were sentenced to death after they were found guilty of being 'spies' and working for the state police.

Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom of Barpeta district allegedly tried to escape from the Salman camp on April 24. He was captured by a travelling team of ULFA on April 25.

On the other hand, Sanjib Sarma of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali was detained by the banned outfit at Myanmar who was allegedly said to be the secret agent of Assam Police. Sanjib Sarma also joined the banned outfit as a spy of the police and on its revelation, he confessed the entire incident in a video statement.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia Elevated To Supreme Court