Gauhati HC Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia Elevated To Supreme Court

Designated as a senior advocate in 2004, he was elevated as the judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand in November 2008 and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021.

On the other hand, Justice Pardiwala will become the fourth Parsi to join the bench of the SC. He will then have tenure of over two years as the Chief Justice of India.

Notably, the elevation of a judge from a minority community is happening after five years when Justice S Abdul Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017.

Justice Pardiwala started his law practice in the High Court of Gujarat in 1990 and was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat in 1994.

He was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the Gujarat High Court in 2002 and held the office till his elevation to the bench on February 17, 2011.

Meanwhile, CJI Ramana could evolve a consensus in the five-judge Collegium to unanimously recommend a record number of 11 names so far since August. 2021.