Assam CM Vigilance Approaches SC To Reject Corruption Accused Ex-Cop's Bail

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell in Assam is planning to approach the Supreme Court of India seeking the rejection of the bail plea of former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Assam Police Santosh Choudhury in a case about his accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
According to the information at hand, the now-dismissed police official has complaints against him filed at various police stations across the state including two cases in Karimganj.
Santosh Choudhury is accused of carrying out extortion at Srirampur Gate at the Assam-West Bengal border for which a case was registered against him. Moreover, his former spouse, Archana Kumari has also filed a case of fraud against him in Kokrajhar.
Furthermore, a departmental proceeding against him is also underway in Goalpara's Dakurbhita. Along with that a case numbered 4/24 is registered with the Chief Minister's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell pertaining to accumulating assets beyond his legal sources of income for which he has been granted conditional bail.
This comes after an intensive operation was launched by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell last Thursday at the residence of the former ASI in Guwahati.
A team of the anti-corruption agency raided the North Guwahati residence of Santosh Choudhury, who had been dismissed from service previously.