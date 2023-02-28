Assam: CM Vigilance Team Raids Office of Goalpara Drug Inspector

The team of Vigilance and Anti-corruption had raided the office of Goalpara Drug Inspector on Tuesday.

According to the sources, two of the employees from the office have been apprehended by the police.

After much investigation, it came to fore that the apprehended employees demanded an amount of Rs 19,000 for a Pharmacy license. The demanded the money from a pharmacist named Mohibul Islam.

Both of the employees were caught red-handed by the investigators while taking the amount of bribe.

Both of the accused are fourth grade employee Dipjit Sarkar and Ansaar Ali, a third grade employee.

Both of them have charged an amount of Rs 4000 in advance.

In another instance, the Lat Mandal of the South Salmara Revenue circle in Assam has been arrested for accepting bribe.

The accused has been identified as Abu Taleb Miah.

He was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam on Wednesday.

As per sources, he had demanded a sum of Rs 13,000 from the complainant in regards to the mutation of land. He was arrested by the officials while he accepted the money.