Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe in South Salmara

The Lat Mandal of the South Salmara Revenue circle in Assam has been arrested for accepting bribe.

The accused has been identified as Abu Taleb Miah.

He was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam on Wednesday.

As per sources, he had demanded a sum of Rs 13,000 from the complainant in regards to the mutation of land. He was arrested by the officials while he accepted the money.

Meanwhile, ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informed this through twitter.

“Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh. Abu Taleb Miah, Lat Mandal, O/O the South Salmara Revenue Circle, after he accepted Rs.13,000/- as part of demanded bribe from the complainant for processing of mutation of land,” he said in a tweet.