Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe in South Salmara

The Lat Mandal of the South Salmara Revenue circle in Assam has been arrested for accepting bribe.
The accused has been identified as Abu Taleb Miah.
He was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam on Wednesday.
As per sources, he had demanded a sum of Rs 13,000 from the complainant in regards to the mutation of land. He was arrested by the officials while he accepted the money.
Meanwhile, ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informed this through twitter.
“Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh. Abu Taleb Miah, Lat Mandal, O/O the South Salmara Revenue Circle, after he accepted Rs.13,000/- as part of demanded bribe from the complainant for processing of mutation of land,” he said in a tweet.
A constable of the Assam Police was arrested while accepting bribe in Dhemaji district on January, which was the first anti-corruption cell's first arrest of 2023. The arrested constable named Niran Dhar Pawe, served at the Bordoloni Out-Post in Dhemaji.
According to reports, Pawe had demanded Rs 25,000 from a woman for providing relief in a criminal case. He was trapped red-handed while receiving Rs 5000 from the complainant.
It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has stepped up measures to nab government employees demanding bribe. The Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh has warned all employees that they would be dealt with strictly if caught while accepting bribe in exchange of providing work.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell of Assam has released six toll free numbers. People can directly file their complaint in these phone numbers against any government employee asking for bribe.