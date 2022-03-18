Assam CM Visits Doul Govindo Temple on the Occasion of Holi

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Doul Govindo temple at North Guwahati on Friday on the occasion of Holi to offer prayers.

The chief minister participated in the ‘Mahapuja’ at Doul Govindo. This is the third time that he visited the temple as a chif minister.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Holi or Doul isn't just about colours, but also a spiritual journey that uplifts our soul.”

“On the auspicious occasion of #Holi, offered prayers at the historic Mahaprabhu Sri Sri Doul Govinda temple, North Guwahati seeking peace, progress and well-being of everyone,” he added.

He was seen taking selfie with the devotees who visited the temple today.

