Assam CM Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Assures Relief Efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Bankuwal in Bokakhat on Tuesday to assess the flood situation and toured the breached embankment area by boat.
The flood has displaced and damaged approximately 72 villages, along with schools and colleges, following the breach of the 13-km embankment from Nagheriting to Rangagarh. The chief minister assured prompt relief arrangements for the affected residents.
In a tweet, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to providing immediate aid to those impacted by the floods.
In a related incident, more than ten villages in Palasbari, Kamrup district, have been washed away by the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River. Over a thousand families have been severely affected, with fears that more villages may be inundated if the water levels continue to rise.
Palasbari MLA Hemang Thakuria and Revenue Circle Officer Himadri Borah have visited the affected villages, taking swift action to address the crisis. MLA Thakuria assured that arrangements will be made to provide food and temporary shelter to those displaced, with relief camps being set up for the affected people.
The situation remains critical as authorities work to manage the ongoing flood crisis and provide necessary assistance to the impacted communities.