Kaziranga National Park Flooded: 95 Forest Camps Inundated, Wildlife at Risk

The flood situation in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has reached a critical stage with 95 out of 233 forest camps inundated. As a result, six camps have been evacuated.
Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, reported that all 34 camps in the Agratoli range, 20 in Kaziranga, 10 in Bagori, 5 in Burapahar, 6 in Bokakhat, and 20 in the Biswanath Wildlife Division have been submerged.
Furthermore, a wooden bridge near the Moshguli Camp in the Agratoli Range was washed away on July 1.
"Herds of elephants have started moving towards Karbi Anglong through the Hati Dandi corridor. Heavy traffic diversion has been requested for the NH 715 stretch under Nagaon and Golaghat districts. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been issued," Ghosh said.
Precautionary measures include standby rescue teams, veterinary units, deployed boats, barricades, and essential supplies. Animal sensors are operational, with joint patrols conducted by commando groups and forest teams. A flood gauge station supported by the Central Water Commission has been established for real-time monitoring.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full cooperation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in managing the flood crisis, acknowledging the state's second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains.
"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," CM Sarma said in a post on X on Monday, June 1.
"He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis," he added.