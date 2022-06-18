Assam CM Visits Flood-Affected Areas of State, Reviews Situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-affected areas of the state and reviewed the situation in those areas on Saturday.

CM Sarma visited flood-affected areas of Rangia and Baihata in Kamrup Rural district and parts of Darrang district.

Sarma first visited a relief camp at Fatima Convent School in Rangia where 94 flood-affected people of the town were taking shelter. He inspected the facilities at the camp and asked DC Kamrup and SDO (C) to ensure relief supplies reach the affected people. He also directed them to evacuate people staying in vulnerable areas to relief camp. Most parts of Rangia have been inundated in view of surging water levels in rivers.