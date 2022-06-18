Assam CM Visits Flood-Affected Areas of State, Reviews Situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-affected areas of the state and reviewed the situation in those areas on Saturday.
CM Sarma visited flood-affected areas of Rangia and Baihata in Kamrup Rural district and parts of Darrang district.
Sarma first visited a relief camp at Fatima Convent School in Rangia where 94 flood-affected people of the town were taking shelter. He inspected the facilities at the camp and asked DC Kamrup and SDO (C) to ensure relief supplies reach the affected people. He also directed them to evacuate people staying in vulnerable areas to relief camp. Most parts of Rangia have been inundated in view of surging water levels in rivers.
Chief Minister Sarma then visited Kolajol area under Kamalpur revenue circle in Baihata Chari Ali and interacted with people taking shelter in makeshift relief camps along the national highway. Sarma assured them that all necessary steps will be taken to help in the rehabilitation of the affected people.
The chief minister then reviewed the breached portion of Nonoi RB Embankment near Dipila at Patharughat in Darrang district. He reviewed the relief measures by the water resources department and directed officials to repair the embankment as soon as the flood recedes.
Further, Sarma also inspected the breached LB Embankment near Bor Athiabari due to the rising water levels of the Saktola River. He directed the water resources department to plug the breached portion at the earliest. He also assured the local people that the embankment with new alignment will be made to improve fortification.
Speaking to media persons after reviewing the areas, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that rains will gradually reduce from June 20. We hope that the flood situation will improve after rainfall decreases across the state.”
He said, “The National Disaster response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army are conducting rescue operations in all flood-affected districts. I have also directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) to deploy the forces as and when needed.”
“The Central government has assured all possible support to the flood-affected people of our state,” he further added.
It may be mentioned that at least 19 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam are currently reeling under floods.