ACF Organises Protest March in Arunachal Pradesh

Lower Siang Christian Forum in association with the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) organised a ‘state-wide’ protest march on Saturday in demand to resolve the Tawang church issue in Arunachal Pradesh.

The protestors have warned about taking the issue to the court if the fails to address the demands.

A protesting member said, “This is a long pending issue. We want the government of Arunachal Pradesh to look into the issue of the land allotment. We therefore organized a peaceful protest rally under the aegis of the ACF. We are with the forum.”

Earlier, the ACF had served 15 days ultimatum to the state government threatening to organize a ‘state-wide’ mass movement in demand of publishing or providing the committee’s status report so necessary action can be initiated to resolve the issue.

As per reports, a three member committee has submitted its final report to the state government, but had not received any response as of yet.

The committee headed by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung has recommended shifting of the church, citing that the land was acquired by the government.