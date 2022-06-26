Assam CM Visits Silchar, Reviews Damage Caused by Floodwaters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the worsening flood situation in Silchar in Cachar district on a boat on Sunday.
Sarma assessed the damage caused by the flood waters and interacted with the people. Sarma also held a review meeting on the flood situation and rescue operations being carried out in the district.
It may be mentioned that this is the chief minister’s second visit to flood-hit Silchar in one week. On Thursday, Sarma made an aerial survey of the Silchar town in a special aircraft to access the damage caused by the increasing water levels of the Barak River.
Nearly 2.78 lakh people are affected in the Cachar district with 96,689 people suffering in Silchar town alone. A total population of 1,09,868 are taking refuge in 224 relief camps in the district, including 25,148 people in Silchar.