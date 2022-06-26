G7 Summit: PM Modi Arrives in Munich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit in Germany.

PM Modi will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "At the invitation of @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, PM @narendramodi arrives in Germany for the G7 Summit. Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the hotel in Munich where he will be staying during his trip. "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated at the hotel premises as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags.