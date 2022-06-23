Assam CM Visits Silchar, Reviews Flood Situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Silchar in Cachar district and reviewed the flood situation of the area.

On reaching the Silchar airport, Sarma made an aerial survey of the Silchar town in a special aircraft to access the damage caused by the increasing water levels of the Barak River. Sarma then chaired a review meeting with the officials of the district at the Deputy Commisioner’s (DC) office.

The chief minister also interacted with the flood affected people and inspected the rescue operations being carried out.

Meanwhile, packets containing food items, water bottles and other essentials were airdropped by helicopters in Silchar.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Packets containing food items, water bottles & essentials airdropped today at flood-hit Silchar by helicopters. We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief. Our Govt is firmly with the people of Barak Valley.”