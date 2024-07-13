Assam CM Visits Upcoming Jongal Balahu Garh Tourism Project Site

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Jongal Balahu garh near Raha town in the Nagaon district on Saturday and took stock of the progress of a upcoming tourism project.
He was accompanied by cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and MLAs Sashi Kanta Das along with Rupak Sarmah and Ramakant Deuri. This comes after Sarma expressed during a Facebook Live session yesterday that he might make a stop there.
Speaking there, the Assam Chief Minister addressed the issue of BJP leaders and workers joining Congress saying, "By the time 2026 assembly elections in the state comes around, no one would be left in the grand old party."
He promised that the state government will create a modern tourist spot at Jongal Balahu garh. For this the government has allotted Rs 50 crore, said Sarma.
It may be noted that the foundation stone for the project was laid by the Assam Chief Minister in Jaunary 3, 2023 on Jongal Balahu diwas. The construction works will be completed within the next year and it will be open for the public, he asserted.
He further stated that certain monuments like 'Deka Sang', etc. representing the Tiwa culture will come up at the site as part of the project.