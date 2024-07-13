Assam Ranks High On Public Grievance Redressal, CM Revels
Assam ranked among the top-performing states in effective public grievance redressal as states and union territories successfully sorted out 25,989 complaints between July 1 to 11 this year. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions highlighted some success stories of public grievances addressed through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).
According to a press release, during the same period, central ministries and departments resolved 90,686 disputes the Department of Rural Development redressing 44,679 grievances – the most. This was followed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment (6,562), Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) (5,109), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (4,915), and Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) (3,338).
Meanwhile among states, Assam stood second with 3,192 dispute disposals behind Uttar Pradesh’s 9,519. Gujarat (2,632), Haryana (1,309), and Bihar (1,259) made up the top five in the standings.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his satisfaction on X, writing, "Happy to note that for last 3 years Assam continues to be a top performer State in resolving public grievances. A testament to our government’s ability to have its feet and ear to the ground. We will continue to work until our mechanism is the best in class."
Through the release, the central ministry urged citizens to register and file their grievances on the CPGRAMS portal by logging onto www.pgportal.gov.in.
Notable Disputes Settled Through the CPGRAMS Portal
The CPGRAMS portal has proven effective in resolving various public grievances, showcasing its capability to handle diverse issues efficiently. Here are notable cases resolved recently:
Shri Rajiv Dhir - Delay in Insurance Claim Settlement
Shri Rajiv Dhir from New Delhi filed a grievance with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding a delayed insurance claim from LIC for his deceased mother. Despite filing the claim in late April 2024, it remained unsettled. Upon lodging his grievance on the CPGRAMS portal, the issue was resolved, and the claim amounts of Rs. 4,51,649, Rs. 8,46,000, Rs. 7,01,500, and Rs. 7,89,000 were released within four days.
Sm. Krithikaa S - Non-receipt of Income Tax Refund
Mrs. Krithikaa lodged a grievance with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) concerning a delayed tax refund of Rs. 72,756. The resolution process through CPGRAMS led to the refund amount of Rs. 74,210 being credited to her prevalidated bank account promptly.
Shri Gagan Tiwari - Overcharging at Railway Station Tea Stall
Shri Gagan Tiwari filed a grievance with the Ministry of Railways regarding overcharging at a tea stall in Anand Vihar Terminal Station, Delhi, where tea priced at Rs. 10 was being sold for Rs. 15. Within a week of filing the grievance, the Ministry took action against the vendor, penalizing them with a Catering License Fine of Rs. 1,180 as per contract terms.
Ms. Kewali Devi - Issues with Gas Connection under PMAY 2.0
Ms. Kewali Devi encountered difficulties in obtaining a gas cylinder under PMAY 2.0, despite approval and three refills, and was being asked to pay an additional Rs. 1500. After multiple unsuccessful visits and similar complaints from others, she filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. The issue was resolved, and she received the gas cylinder and connection.
Sh. Kabir Khanna - Non-receipt of Refund for UPSC Course
Mr. Kabir Khanna, dissatisfied with a UPSC course from BYJU's company, sought a refund of Rs. 75,000 in November 2023. Despite numerous calls and emails over several months and continued EMI deductions, he lodged a grievance with the Department of Consumer Affairs through CPGRAMS. The refund was processed and received within 16 days.