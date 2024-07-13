Assam Ranks High On Public Grievance Redressal, CM Revels

The CPGRAMS portal has proven effective in resolving various public grievances, showcasing its capability to handle diverse issues efficiently. Here are notable cases resolved recently:

Shri Rajiv Dhir - Delay in Insurance Claim Settlement Shri Rajiv Dhir from New Delhi filed a grievance with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) regarding a delayed insurance claim from LIC for his deceased mother. Despite filing the claim in late April 2024, it remained unsettled. Upon lodging his grievance on the CPGRAMS portal, the issue was resolved, and the claim amounts of Rs. 4,51,649, Rs. 8,46,000, Rs. 7,01,500, and Rs. 7,89,000 were released within four days.

Sm. Krithikaa S - Non-receipt of Income Tax Refund Mrs. Krithikaa lodged a grievance with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) concerning a delayed tax refund of Rs. 72,756. The resolution process through CPGRAMS led to the refund amount of Rs. 74,210 being credited to her prevalidated bank account promptly.

Shri Gagan Tiwari - Overcharging at Railway Station Tea Stall Shri Gagan Tiwari filed a grievance with the Ministry of Railways regarding overcharging at a tea stall in Anand Vihar Terminal Station, Delhi, where tea priced at Rs. 10 was being sold for Rs. 15. Within a week of filing the grievance, the Ministry took action against the vendor, penalizing them with a Catering License Fine of Rs. 1,180 as per contract terms.

Ms. Kewali Devi - Issues with Gas Connection under PMAY 2.0 Ms. Kewali Devi encountered difficulties in obtaining a gas cylinder under PMAY 2.0, despite approval and three refills, and was being asked to pay an additional Rs. 1500. After multiple unsuccessful visits and similar complaints from others, she filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. The issue was resolved, and she received the gas cylinder and connection.