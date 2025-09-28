Assam CM Visits West Karbi Anglong Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed “Hamren Civil Hospital and launched the Chief Minister’s "Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan" during his visit to Dokmoka of West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Today in Rongkhang constituency, under the “Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan,” we were able to provide the first installment of ₹10,000. In total, nearly ₹19 crore has been distributed. If they use this money wisely, in the future they will receive ₹25,000, and eventually ₹50,000.”

The CM will also addressed a public meeting, marking the beginning of preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Following the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) elections, where the BJP emerged as a significant force, the party and government are reportedly reviewing strategies.

Ahead of this, from Saturday, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang, has restarted a series of party outreach and joining programs.

After today’s CM visit and public gathering, party leaders and workers will receive guidance on election strategy for Assam’s upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP considers 15 seats in the BTAD and six hill seats as its core constituencies.

Tuliram Ronghang stated that after Saturday’s joining program in West Karbi Anglong’s Kheroni area, similar programs and party meetings will continue regularly across both Karbi Anglong districts.