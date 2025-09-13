New Ginger-Turmeric Centre Inaugurated in Karbi Anglong to Uplift Rural Economy

With the aim of boosting rural economic development, a Ginger- Turmeric processing Centre was inaugurated in West Karbi Anglong district.

The Centre was formally inaugurated by former rebel leader and Chairman of Indigenous Agriculture Farmer Producer Company, Anup Chetia.

The initiative has been set up under the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project to promote processing and commercialisation of locally produced ginger and turmeric.

The project also seeks to ensure fair prices for agricultural products, encourage self-reliance among farmers, and enhance their interest in farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Anup Chetia thanked the farmers of West Karbi Anglong and said, “This new centre will significantly benefit and empower the farming community of the hill district, providing them with better market opportunities and sustainable livelihood.

He further added “We request the farming community to grow as much ginger and turmeric as possible so that this centre continues to thrive for years to come.”

