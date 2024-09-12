Sumi-Tarkik Saga Ends: Both Speak Out; Police Handed Custody For 5 Days

Tarkik Borah was an unknown figure before being shot into limelight in the wake of allegations against his wife, actress-influencer Sumi Borah, of being an accomplice to Bishal Phukan, a 22-year-old youth behind 2,200 crore trading scam in Assam.
After hiding for around nine days, Sumi Borah released a video on Wednesday claiming that she would like to surrender to the police. She refuted the allegations against her as "baseless and fake" and claimed mental harassment caused by media reporting on her in the past few days.
However, media reports this morning claimed that the Assam Police's STF, tasked with locating and capturing them, had arrested and handed the duo over to Dibrugarh police. When asked about it, the Dibrugarh SP's statement was strange. V V Rakesh Reddy said that the police will be able to reveal more only after further probe when reporters questioned whether Tarkik and Sumi were arrested or they surrendered.
Speaking to the media after coming out of hiding, Tarkik Borah said, "After Bishal's arrest, initially we thought that everything will be out when the matter goes to the court. We did not want to cause any trouble to our friends and relatives. We contacted our legal team as well as DGP sir and decided to surrender."
Tarkik also spoke about his brother's arrest from Bihar on orders of the Assam DGP saying, "After I heard reports of his arrest, I was almost certain they were fake. I never thought that he would run away. I think he panicked after seeing how the media portrayed as telling repeatedly that I ran a syndicate."
He also opened up about his relationship with Sumi Borah. "It is a long-term relationship. We are busy with our work. She is an actress and is always busy with her shoots. I am busy with my work."
"Such incidents rarely happen to people. I think only about one per cent face such situations in their entire lifetime. We have been together for eight years. I believe if we can ride through this situation, we will come out better. We will develop a better understanding. We respect each other a lot and our work. When I am busy, she cares about me, and vice-versa," he added.
Meanwhile, terming the situation as unfortunate, a sobbing Sumi Borah said, "No media person came to take my bite. No one in Dibrugarh. They never carried a good story on me. I did not want to cry, but this is the last stage for me. I am frustrated." Her statement is puzzling considering she was hiding for over a week.
They couple was reportedly hiding at Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club after going on the run since the arrest of scam-accused Bishal Phukan on September 2. They were caught by the STF last night, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed via a post on social media. They were taken to Dibrugarh district and sessions judge's court today where the police were given their custody for five days.