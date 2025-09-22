Assam CM Warns Against Disrespectful Remarks On Zubeen Garg

In the wake of the untimely demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made a strong appeal to the public for restraint and respect. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said the government would not tolerate any act of disrespect or hateful remarks against Zubeen Garg or his family.

The Chief Minister sternly warned, “If anyone disrespects Zubeen Garg tonight, we will arrest him immediately. Those who have suddenly claimed to be his fans in the last two days and are resorting to violence will face strict action. Because of their actions, many of Zubeen’s true well-wishers did not even get the chance to pay their last respects.

”He further revealed that videos have been collected of individuals involved in fights and unruly behaviour at Sarusajai Stadium over the last two days. “The police will take necessary action against them,” he asserted.

Condemning such behaviour, Sarma stressed that it does not reflect the character or culture of Assam.

“Our state has always been known for its cultural richness, compassion, and unity. Offensive remarks against one of Assam’s most beloved artists go against these very values. If Zubeen were alive today, he would have been deeply hurt to witness such negativity directed towards him and his loved ones,” he added.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that, “From tomorrow, after 2 pm, people can open their shops. If anyone forcibly tries to keep shops closed, the government will take legal action.”