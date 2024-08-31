Assam CM Warns of Health Risks from Urea-Contaminated Fish on Facebook Live
During a Facebook live session on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the recent boycott by fish traders from Nagaon, who threatened to stop supplying fish to Upper Assam in light of the Dhing rape incident.
Sarma emphasized the importance of consuming nutritious and healthy fish, warning that fish raised in ponds with urea can contribute to health issues, including kidney disorders. He noted that despite the state's procurement of several dialysis machines, long queues for dialysis persist in Assam hospitals, attributing one of the causes to the consumption of urea-contaminated fish.
Sarma suggested that if the Nagaon fish traders halt supply, local fish production in Upper Assam could have a positive impact on the region.