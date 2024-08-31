Assam CM Faces Backlash from BJP Allies Over Jumma Break Cancellation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing criticism from key allies of the BJP following the state assembly's decision to discontinue a two-hour Friday break previously allotted for Muslim MLAs to offer namaz.
The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), both of which are part of the Narendra Modi-led central government, have expressed concerns over the move, with JD(U) denouncing it as “interference in religious matters,” thereby putting the BJP in a challenging position.
Senior JD(U) leader K. C. Tyagi criticized the decision, emphasizing that the Preamble of the Constitution guarantees the right to follow one's religion and traditions. Tyagi argued that lawmakers should respect the Constitution's spirit, which supports liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship, and that interference in religious matters is inappropriate.
Similarly, LJP Delhi president Raju Tiwari voiced objections, stating that religious practices such as namaz are matters of faith and should not be subjected to executive orders. Tiwari urged caution to ensure that no community faces issues due to such decisions.
JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar questioned the rationale behind the Assam government's decision, suggesting that if increasing productivity was the goal, then similar scrutiny should apply to other religious practices, such as animal sacrifices at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam. Kumar further criticized CM Sarma for not focusing on pressing issues like poverty alleviation and flood prevention in the state.
The criticism follows a recent incident where the Modi government withdrew an advertisement for the lateral entry scheme due to backlash from Bihar allies, further complicating the political landscape for the BJP.