Pakistan: 200 Rotten Bodies Found Dumped on Hospital Rooftop

As many as 200 decayed bodies were recovered dumped on the rooftop of a public hospital in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday.

According to reports, hundreds of human body parts were also found on the roof of the hospital named Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary in Multan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi ordered a probe into the matter and formed a high-powered committee to investigate it.

The six-member committee is headed by specialized healthcare secretary Muzamil Bashir and given three days to complete the probe.

Notably, adviser to the CM Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar following a tip off visited the Nishter Hospital and found several ‘abandoned’ bodies on the roof.