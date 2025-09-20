Assam CM: Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Completed, Mortal Remains Being Repatriated

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on X that the post-mortem of beloved singer Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore, and his mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Bimal Bora described the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg as a “big loss for the entire state.” He said that the legendary singer had brought a new wave to Assamese music through his compositions and artistic work. “He was engaged in filmmaking as well, and his work was appreciated by both the younger and older generations. He was famous worldwide for his contributions,” Bora added.

The minister further highlighted that Zubeen Garg was a true heartthrob whose songs carried messages that touched the hearts and souls of listeners. “The Government of Assam has decided to pay tribute to this legendary star. The Chief Minister himself is overseeing the arrangements to bring him back and is coordinating closely with the Indian High Commission in Singapore, the Singaporean authorities, and the Government of India,” Bora said.

He also noted that the timing and duration for keeping Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains in the state would depend on public sentiment. “The people of Jorhat are expecting his mortal remains to travel to his hometown. Once the body arrives, we will have discussions with everyone before finalising arrangements,” Bora added.

