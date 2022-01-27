Assam: CM's Carcade To Be Reduced, Major Decisions Taken At Cabinet Meeting

Several important decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur on Thursday.
The ministers of state government convened for a Cabinet meeting today, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Cabinet Ministers Ranoj Pegu and Keshab Mahanta informed of the decisions while addressing the media after the meeting.
CM Sarma also tweeted the decisions that were taken during the meeting today.
He wrote, "To end public inconvenience, we decided at the #AssamCabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM's travel. We also decided to stop felicitations for CM & Ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, etc."
The Key Points of the meeting:
Reducing CM’s Carcade Size
To minimise public inconvenience, Chief Minister’s carcade to be limited to 6 cars within Guwahati Metropolitan Area and 12 in other areas or districts, excluding Escort and Pilot.
During road travel of CM, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand. If required, may be paused for a period not exceeding 2 minutes.
Movement of ambulance to get precedence over CM’s carcade and will not be stopped.
Guidelines For Reception of Dignitaries
The practice of felicitation and offering gifts to CM, Ministers and senior officials during any official function to be discontinued. However, visiting dignitaries will be provided with proper courtesy.
District Day Observance
District Day to be observed by all districts on the date of notification for district creation and celebrated with enthusiasm with involvement of local people.
If notification is not available, the date of joining of the first DC to be observed as District Day.
Guidelines For Announcements
During official tours and public programmes, Ministers will provide information only on schemes that are already part of Budget or any other government announcement.
In the interest of financial prudence, CM and other Ministers will not make any fresh announcements without taking into consideration availability of adequate financial resources. However, after consulting departments, schemes can be taken up as per request made during the function.
Municipal Polls
State Election Commission to schedule and conduct Municipal Elections before March 10, 2022.
Vidhan Sabha Budget Session
Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly to commence on March 14, 2022.
