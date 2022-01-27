Assam: CM's Carcade To Be Reduced, Major Decisions Taken At Cabinet Meeting

Several important decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur on Thursday.

The ministers of state government convened for a Cabinet meeting today, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Cabinet Ministers Ranoj Pegu and Keshab Mahanta informed of the decisions while addressing the media after the meeting.

CM Sarma also tweeted the decisions that were taken during the meeting today.

He wrote, "To end public inconvenience, we decided at the #AssamCabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM's travel. We also decided to stop felicitations for CM & Ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, etc."