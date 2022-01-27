Senior Journalist Shivprasad Bora Passes Away In Nagaon

Noted journalist from Assam, Shivprasad Bora passed away on Thursday at 12.25 pm at a private hospital in Nagaon.

Bora, a senior journalist, was reportedly travelling from his residence at Housing Board in Amolapatty’s Kolongpar towards the city on his scooter when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and fell to his death near R K B Higher Secondary School.

He fell from his scooter as his head dizzied and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Nagaon’s Haibargaon by the locals. Following treatment, it was found that the 56 year old journalist had suffered a stroke and passed away.

Bora had started his journalism career in the 1980s with ‘Agradoot’ newspaper. He also served as the Nagaon correspondent for Pratidin Time for a brief period. He is survived by a wife, who is a teacher, and child.

He was associated with a newspaper called ‘Ranangan Barta’. The popular journalist was also a cultural activist and deeply associated with ‘Bhupendra Sangeet’.

His sudden demise has left the news community in Nagaon and people in the cultural arena in mourning.

